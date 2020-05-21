Covid-19: Zero new cases in Sarawak for 8th consecutive day, Lundu now green zone

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded zero new positive Covid-19 cases for the eighth consecutive day today, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said a total of 16 cases have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The total number of recoveries have climbed to 455, which represents 83.64 per cent out of the overall cases,” he said at the state’s daily Covid-19 press conference today.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said Lundu, which was previously a yellow zone, is now classified as a green zone after no new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 14 days.

“At present, Sarawak has four yellow zone districts and 36 green zone districts,” he added.

The remaining yellow zones in Sarawak are Kuching, where three cases were reported in the last 14 days, followed by Tebedu (2), Serian (1), and Sibu (1).

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), he said a total of eight cases were recorded today while 18 cases are still awaiting lab test results.

Meanwhile, a total of 71 cases are still being treated at hospitals, with one case being warded at the intensive care unit.

The state has recorded a total of 544 positive Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths since the first positive cases were reported on March 13.