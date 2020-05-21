Customers continue to shy away from Gelanggang Kenyalang

KAPIT: Customers have not returned to the Gelanggang Kenyalang hawker centre at Jalan Tiong Ung Hiong although business resumed on May 12.

Stall operators are now worried that their businesses, which had to close during part of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, may never recover.

A check at the centre yesterday morning found what used to be a hotspot for breakfast among locals was almost deserted.

Stall owner Teng Mui Hua lamented no customers means no income for them.

“The centre closed from March 31 until May 11. It was reopened on May 12. Nine days have passed and we’ve been open for business. But no customers, no business, no income — so we just wait and wait.

“This place used to be a popular venue for breakfast, but now the crowd is gone. We hope after the CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) on June 9, customers will visit us again,” said Teng.

As business has been so poor, many stall owners have decided to close their stalls until things improve.

As part of the standard operating procedures under the CMCO, only the centre’s main gate is open and enforcement staff from the Kapit District Council are on duty at the entrance.

All those going to the centre must have their temperature taken and contact details recorded.