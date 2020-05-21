Disclose full details of settlement with Petronas, PKR man urges state govt

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is seeking for the state government to fully disclose the details of its settlement with national oil corporation Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) regarding the State Sales Tax (SST).

Its state information and communication chief Abun Sui Anyit said the deal as announced in a May 8 joint statement had acknowledged that Petronas had full control of the country’s oil and gas industry, including in Sarawak, under the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974.

“Keadilan Sarawak views seriously the loss of Sarawak’s rights under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government and we ask the state government to reveal the true details of the settlement agreement between the state government and Petronas.

“GPS is supposedly protecting Sarawak’s rights, but in reality Sarawak has lost its rights,” he said in a statement issued late Tuesday.

In the joint statement, the state government and Petronas announced they had reached a settlement on the SST, with the latter agreeing to pay RM2 billion owed to the state for the year 2019.

It also said both parties had agreed to withdraw their respective court cases against each other.

On a separate matter, Abun said the truth about GPS’ ties with Umno and PAS has “finally come to light” following the recent confirmation by GPS secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi that the state coalition was part of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“The confirmation shows that GPS has all along been in cahoots with Umno whose leaders include Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and others who are facing corruption charges in court.

“GPS is also in cahoots with PAS that is always fighting to introduce hudud law in Malaysia which is

opposed by Sarawakians,” he added.