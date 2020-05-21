Do your part to prevent second wave of Covid-19 outbreak – Uggah

KUCHING: State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has given Sarawakians a grim advice to do their part to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 outbreak as more economic sectors are now allowed to operate.

He told a press conference today that the committee was drawing up a strategy to face the possibility of the second wave based on the experience of countries like Hokkaido and Singapore which saw cases spike after they relaxed their restrictions.

“SDMC can only plan strategies and implement them. What is more important is that the people of Sarawak play the bigger role in ensuring that the second wave does not happen in the state,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the committee received a report from the Control and Prevention Action Committee led by Prof Datu Dr Andrew Kiyu from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) Faculty of Medicine which suggested several measures that can be taken by SDMC in preparation to face the second wave of Covid-19.

“This report also gave an example of the situation and scenario of Covid-19 transmissions in a few countries during the second wave.

“In Hokkaido, Japan, the first Covid-19 case was reported on January 28 and a month later, they issued a state of emergency when 66 cases were reported. When the economy reopened on March 16, 18 cases were reported and have increased to 279 on April 14 resulting in the government enforcing a second state of emergency,” he said, adding that the Covid-19 cases in Hokkaido have continued to rise until 984 as of May 15.

He also pointed out that a similar situation also occurred in Singapore where the second wave of Covid-19 caused positive cases to increase from 266 on March 17 to 28,800 on May 19, making it one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

“We must learn from what had happened in Hokkaido and Singapore,” said Uggah.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the Ministry of Local Government and Housing has issued a Retail Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) following images and videos of Sarawakians not complying with SOPs during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“The SOP will serve as a guideline for operators, traders and business owners who are allowed to operate,” he said.

Among the SOPs include ensuring that social distancing is practised at all times; restricting access to premises and access of customers to the premises at any time depending on the size of the premises to avoid congestion; ensuring that all staff, suppliers and customers undergo a body temperature check before entering the premises; provide hand sanitiser at the entrance; require the use of face mask by employees and to carry out disinfection and sanitisation of premises throughout the operation period.

Uggah also reminded the public to bring their own pens with them in the event they need to register their contact details when entering business premises.

“We are advising the public to bring their own because the pens provided are shared by many people so it is a potential route in spreading the (Covid-19) disease,” he said.