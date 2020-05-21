Foreigner nabbed for selling online gambling top-ups

KUCHING: Padawan police arrested a 31-year-old foreign woman for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups at a commercial shop lot along Mile 12 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect from Sambas, Indonesia also failed to provide police with valid travel documents.

“During the raid, police seized a smartphone and cash amounting to RM436,” Aidil said in a statement yesterday.

He said during questioning, the suspect, who does not have a past criminal record, admitted selling online gambling top-ups at the premises.

The suspect will be investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No. 6) Regulations 2020.