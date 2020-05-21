Former chief, members of PKR Julau quit party

SARIKEI: Former head of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Julau branch, Semana Sawang, has announced his decision to quit the party with immediate effect.

When contacted by Utusan Borneo yesterday, former PKR Julau branch Information chief Jimmy Manju said the announcement was made by Semana on Tuesday.

According to Jimmy, Semana quit the party because of his lack of trust and confidence in the leadership of Sarawak PKR under the chairmanship of Julau Member of Parliament, Larry Sng.

Also announcing their decision to quit the party on Tuesday were 30 other PKR Julau branch members, Jimmy added.

“Semana was the elected PKR Julau branch chairman from 2012 till November 2018 when he lost the post in a contest against Larry Sng,” he said.

Jimmy said that Semana was nominated by PKR to contest Meluan seat in the last state election, but lost to Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Rolland Duat Jubin, who contested on Barisan Nasional’s (BN) ticket.

Meanwhile, former PKR Julau branch secretary Munor Gan, who was also contacted for his comment, said he expected more branch members to quit the party.

“This is because members who decide to quit the party are required to notify the party’s headquarters by e-mail – [email protected],” he added.