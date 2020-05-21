Heineken sees good 1Q on the back of successful CNY

KUCHING: Heineken Malaysia Bhd (Heineken) has reported a satisfactory first quarter of 2020 (1Q20) performance on the back of a successful Chinese New Year campaign, but the group notes that the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to pose major challenges to its business.

Group revenue declined by 1.8 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2019, mainly due to lower sales in March 2020 which registered a 50 per cent drop following the temporary suspension of operations of Sungei Way Brewery to comply with the movement control order (MCO) effective March 18, 2020.

However, group profit before tax (PBT) grew 6.3 per cent driven by effective Chinese New Year festive campaigns executed in January 2020 and February 2020, ahead of the price adjustment implemented on selected products effective March 1, 2020, as well as the more efficient commercial spend during the quarter.

Compared with the preceding quarter, group revenue and PBT decreased by 24 per cent and 37 per cent respectively, principally due to higher sales in the previous quarter driven by a successful year-end festive season, early sell-in for Chinese New Year this year and lower sales in March 2020 due to the suspension of operations of the brewery effective March 18, 2020.

Net cash from operating activities as at March 31, 2020 dropped significantly, and reduced 44 per cent to approximately RM53 million (1Q19: RM94 million) following the suspension of business operations to comply with the MCO.

Earnings per share and net assets per share remained resilient at 18.86 sen (1Q19: 17.48 sen) and RM1.49 (2019: RM1.30) respectively.

“Whilst we have reported a satisfactory 1Q performance on the back of a successful CNY campaign, the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to pose major challenges to our business,” Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala said.

“Our top three priorities are ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of our people, ensuring business continuity and preserving cash.

“I am also pleased that Heineken Malaysia has proactively reached out to support our local communities and trade partners.

“For example, we reached out to provide basic food items to more than 1,000 families from the B40 communities within the vicinity of our brewery when they lost their source of income.

“Through Tiger Beer, we launched the ‘Save Our Street Food’ campaign with a RM1.5 million fund to support coffee shops, food courts and street food vendors who were most affected by the MCO.

“Heineken Malaysia has also launched the ‘Raise Our Bars’ campaigns with RM1 million in funds to help drive traffic into restaurants and bars during this difficult period. Despite the challenges, Heineken Malaysia is doing what we can to support and we are confident that we will come out of this crisis stronger, together.”