Inter-state travel no longer permitted – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Inter-state travel is no longer permitted, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was made during a special meeting of the National Security Council today, after over a thousand people queued up at a police station in Kuantan to seek permission to return to their hometowns yesterday

“So, starting now, there is no need to queue up at police stations to apply for travelling to another state. There’s no need for that anymore since we decided inter-state travel is no longer permitted. No more,” said Ismail Sabri during a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri cited a recent case where a pregnant woman who later tested positive for Covid-19 had travel to Kelantan, a green zone area, from Ampang, Selangor – which is classified as red zone – resulting in the entire village where the woman live to be undergone Covid-19 screening.

During the press conference, he also said those who were instructed to turn back at roadblocks when attempting to cross state borders will also be issued compound on the spot.