Ismail Sabri: NSC, MOH still discussing SOP for barber shops, hair salons

KUCHING: The Standard operating procedure (SOP) for barber shops and hair salons to operate is still being discussed between the National Security Council (NSC) and Ministry of Health (MOH), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The country’s hairdressing association has sent a proposed standard operating procedure of their operations to the National Security Council and Ministry of Health. The SOP is still being evaluated,” said Ismail Sabri during a daily press conference at Putrajaya today.

Ismail said the government will leave to the NSC and MOH to decide whether to tighten the SOP or allow barber shops and hair salons to re-open.

“There are a few categories of barber shops, including those in shopping malls, and the council and ministry will study the proposal as people are still wary of such service.”

He said no time frame has been fixed for barber shops and hair salons to operate and announcements will be made once the decisions have been finalised.