JPJ dealings can be done within 30 days after CMCO lifted, says Lee

KUCHING: The public have been reminded that there is no need to go to Road Transport Department (JPJ) counters for any transaction during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the government has stated previously that transactions such as renewal of road tax and licences can be done after the CMCO is lifted.

“Should anyone’s road tax or driving licence expire during the CMCO period, they need not worry as they can renew it no later than 30 days after the CMCO is lifted.

“As for things such as insurance, JPJ has also said that it can be renewed despite the expiration of road tax or licence during the CMCO period,” he told reporters after visiting the state JPJ headquarters here yesterday.

However, Lee said he had requested JPJ to provide canopies as well as special lanes for the disabled outside all of the department’s offices in the state, in view that there are those who insist on performing transactions during the CMCO period.

He also said the state government is still discussing with the federal government on allowing JPJ to open its counters at Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) throughout Sarawak.

“I have contacted Deputy Minister of Transport Hasbi Habibollah to discuss the issues faced by members of the public who want to perform transactions at JPJ offices across the state. Among the suggestions I gave him is to open JPJ counters at UTCs across the state during the CMCO enforcement period,” he said.

On his visit, Lee said it was to get a first-hand look at the situation at JPJ Sarawak headquarters following complaints that those performing transactions there had to endure long queues.

He said one of the complaints he received was that the queue had stretched to two kilometres, which he found to be untrue.

“What I was told is that the queue of people at JPJ headquarters here is at most 300 metres long. But whatever it is, I hope members of the public would not rush to perform their transaction at JPJ offices in Sarawak for the time being, especially during the enforcement of the CMCO.”

Present during Lee’s visit was JPJ Sarawak director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah.