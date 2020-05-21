Lee: Kuching folk to enjoy RM1 stage bus fare too 

KUCHING: The Sarawak government’s RM1 flat rate fare initiative will be implemented by stage buses here when their service resumes, state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin announced today.

He said in a press statement today that letters of offer for the flat rate scheme has been presented to four companies here – Bau Transport Company Sdn Bhd, City Public Link Bus Sdn Bhd, Petra Jaya Transport (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and Biaramas Express Sdn Bhd.

Lee said that in order for the companies to resume operation, they must comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Under the SOP, the companies must notify the Kuching Division Disaster Management Committee, sanitise their buses, make sure their drivers undergo health screening tests, prepare seating arrangement for social distancing, take body temperature of passengers upon embarking the bus and ensure all passengers wear face mask during the bus journey.

The bus companies were also told that police permit was still required for inter-district travel.

“Once the necessary actions have been taken in compliance with the SOPs, the bus companies must also notify the public on the latest bus routes and schedules within Kuching City through the news and social media, before resuming their operation,” said Lee.

He also noted that after a meeting with the bus companies here, they had gone to the Tabuan Jaya Fire and Rescue Department station where bus drivers were shown how to sanitise their buses.

Bus companies here are third group to be offered the flat rate scheme after Miri and Sibu. They have not been operating since the imposition of the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) in March.

Lee said the scheme was introduced by the state government to revitalise the ridership in buses in cities and major towns of the state.

“Being a responsible and caring government, the proposed RM1.00 Flat Rate Bus Fare was approved for implementation with specific objectives to assist the bus companies to improve their services and to increase their frequency, to encourage more people to use bus transport for their urban mobility and to help improve traffic flow through the reduction of traffic congestion,” he said.