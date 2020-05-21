Non-Islamic houses of worship allowed to resume activities in green zones from June 10 onward

KUCHING: Non-Islamic houses of worship have been permitted to resume activities in green zone areas starting June 10, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

After a discussion with non-Islamic religious bodies head today, Ismail Sabri said these houses of worship will be allowed to resume their activities by adhering to strict standard operating procedures agreed.

“One of the rules included the number of attendees of such activities should not exceed 30 people and this is also subject to the size of the compound,” he said, stressing that only a smaller group of attendees was allowed for a smaller premise.

However, he pointed out senior citizens aged 70 years old and above and children under the age of 12 are not allowed to attend such activities.

“Requirements such as body temperature screening, using hand sanitizer and wearing face masks need to be adhered to at all times.”

He also said that only Malaysians are allowed to attend such activities and activities are limited to specific day for each religion, such as Sunday for those of Christian faith.

A total of 174 non-Islamic houses of worship nationwide has been allowed to resume activities, adds Ismail Sabri.

“Wedding ceremony planning and management at places of worship are still not allow to be carried out for now,” he said during a daily press conference at Putrajaya today.

On a separate development, Ismail Sabri said people with disabilities (OKU) are exempted from the policy of having to bear 50 per cent of the cost when being quarantined at hotel after returning from abroad.

He added those under Malaysia My Second Home Programme will have to bear the full quarantine cost, effective June 1.