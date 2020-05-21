Personal information submitted to businesses protected under PDPA – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob assures the public that personal information submitted to businesses as required is protected under Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

“Actions can be taken against restaurants or businesses that shared customers’ personal information to third parties,” said Ismail during a daily press conference at Putrajaya here today.

He said customers can report to the police and Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (MCMC) if they feel that their information has been shared to a third-party without their consent.

Ismail Sabri had previously said that businesses are required to register their customers’ names and mobile contact numbers for Covid-19 contact tracing purpose.

On a separate note, he warned those who managed to return to their villages without valid reasons by using illegal pathways, or ‘jalan tikus’, that they still might be arrested by the police once they travel back to the city.