Ragad presents less fortunate families, children with Hari Raya and Gawai donations

KUCHING: Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, presented several personal donations to less fortunate families and children in conjunction with the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations yesterday.

These included donations for the 125 less fortunate children at Kompleks Kebajikan Laila Taib, Semariang.

The donations were handed over by her representatives from Astana Negeri to Sarawak Orphans Welfare Organisation (Peryatim) manager Ustaz Mohd Salleh Hamdin, who received the donation on behalf of the children.

Around 30 less fortunate families in and around Kuching, Padawan dan Samarahan also received personal donations from her.

The donations were presented on her behalf by Astana Negeri’s officials.

In a statement issued by Astana Negeri, Ragad called on the people of Sarawak to maintain their vigilance, stay disciplined and ready to follow orders during the ongoing Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, which is scheduled to end on June 9.

In the fight against Covid-19, she said they must follow order and instructions, even during the celebration of Aidilfitri and Gawai.

“We must do our part to break the chain of transmission of this disease,” she said.

She added that she prayed that the deadly disease could be overcome and eliminated from the community, the state and the country in the near future.