Sarawak’s Ocean Vantage signs IPO agreement with M&A

KUCHING: Sarawak-based oil and gas (O&G) integrated support services provider, Ocean Vantage Holdings Bhd (Ocean Vantage) has entered into an underwriting agreement with M&A Securities Sdn Bh. (M&A Securities) in conjunction with its initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Securities).

Under the agreement, M&A Securities will underwrite new shares to be made available for the Malaysian public and its eligible directors and employees of the Group.

Ocean Vantage managing director Kenny Ronald Ngalin said, “This is indeed a momentous occasion for us especially during this unprecedented time. We are aware of the tough operating outlook for O&G players given the fluctuations in crude oil prices and economic impacts due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, we believe that there are pockets of opportunities for outsource support services providers such like Ocean Vantage as large corporations are consolidating its operations and workforce.”

Ocean Vantage is an O&G integrated support services provider for both upstream and downstream of the O&G industry. Established in 2011, the group has served a diverse portfolio of O&G customers from across 5 regions in more than 15 countries.

Its services include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project management, supply of manpower, supply of materials, tools and equipment, as well as provision of drilling rig charter services. Ocean Vantage is headquartered in Miri with offices in Bintulu, Puchong and Labuan, and a fabrication yard in Senai.

While Ocean Vantage is a relatively young company, the managing director said the group have been through several challenges since its formation and remained resilient as we continue to record growth in its business and financial performance, underpinned by its asset light business strategy.

“Our expansion plans remain intact and we will continue to grow the ecosystem of our services, which includes developing in-house capabilities in underwater diving services and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) inspection services with the proceeds raised,” he added.

“We are also planning to invest and further expand our business in the downstream segment.

The group’s IPO exercise entails a public issue of up to 82.2 million new shares, representing 20 per cent of its enlarged share capital, and an offer for sale of up to 41.1 million existing shares by way of private placement to identified investors.

Ocean Vantage is scheduled to be listed on the ACE market of Bursa Securities by July 2020.

M&A Securities is the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for the IPO exercise.