Slowing 3Q for Hibiscus Petroleum from Anasuria, North Sabah fields

KUCHING: Stripping-off exceptional items amounting to RM11.3 million, Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd (Hibiscus Petroleum) reported core net profit of RM39.7 million for its third quarter of financial year 2020 (3QFY20).

This represents a drop by 53.5 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) and 22.1 per cent year on year (y-o-y) mainly due to lower average realised oil price during the quarter.

For its first nine months of FY20 (9MFY20), researchers at Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) saw that Hibiscus reported core net profit of RM181.2 million in tandem with lower revenue of RM607 million.

This was attributed to lesser offtakes in the Anasuria field offshore UK as well as lower average realised oil price for both fields.

“While the results are 93.2 per cent of our full-year expectations, we deem it as having missed as we anticipate the group to report a loss in 4QFY20 due to potentially zero offtakes,” it said yesterday.

For its Anasuria field, the researcher said there was one offtake done in the quarter, bringing the total offtakes in 9MFY20 to three as compared to four in 9MFY19.

Average uptime improved to 90 per cent from 85 in the previous quarter, hence lower operational expenditure per barrel of US$14.92 against US$22.64.

“This was also due to successful negotiation with some oil field service providers for rate reductions as well as the deferring non-critical, general and administrative expenses,” it added.

“Given the current oil price condition, targeted operating expenditure (opex) at the Anasuria field for the remaining 2020 is about US$18.5 per barrel.

“The field reported revenue of RM54.7 million in 3QFY20 due to lower realised oil price, though earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was RM40.8 million due to lower opex.”

As for Hibiscus Petroleum’s North Sabah field, PublicInvest Research saw that there were two offtakes done in the quarter with one executed in February at a higher price of around US$60 per barrel.

“Another offtake was done in March after the price slump. Therefore, we believe the transacted price for second offtake was significantly lower at US$35 per barrel,” it said.

“The field sold 611,367 barrels of crude oil in 3QFY20 at an average realised price of US$47.72 per barrel.”

The opex per barrel was stable at US$13.16 against US$12.23 in previous quarter nonetheless. PublicInvest research noted that the targeted opex at North Sabah for the remaining 2020 is about US$15 per barrel. “Overall, the field recorded an EBITDA of RM65.3 million on the back of RM120.1 million in revenue.”

Also, earlier this month, Hibiscus locked-in future sales of 750,000 barrels with Trafigura for its North Sabah oil at a price US$35 per barrel.

While PublicInvest Research was positive on this development as it provides earnings visibility reduces the risk of no sales, the deal will only be executed in the first half of FY21.

“As for 4QFY20, given the low oil price environment, we foresee the possibility of no offtakes being done in the quarter,” it forewarned.

“Planned offtakes for the quarter may potentially be deferred in order to realize higher crude price in both fields. As such, we anticipate the group will report a loss in 4QFY20.”