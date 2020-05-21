Thieves smash through tackle shop’s concrete wall, escape with RM35,000 worth of fishing gear

KUCHING: Thieves who broke into a tackle shop by smashing a hole into its concrete wall made off with an estimated RM35,000 worth of fishing equipment at Kota Sentosa Commercial Centre here yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan in a statement said the thieves managed the feat by drilling into and subsequently knocking down an adjoining wall which separated the shop and the common stairwell.

“The owner who wanted to open the shop at 9am yesterday discovered that the place was ransacked with most of his stock and cash amounting to RM300 was missing,” said Aidil.

Among the stolen items included various brands of fishing rods, fishing lines and fishing reels.

The shop was not equipped with a closed-circuit television monitoring system.

The police are currently hunting down the suspect(s) and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.