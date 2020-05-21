Uggah: Bistros now allowed to operate in Sarawak

KUCHING: Bistros in Sarawak have been given the green light to operate by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, however, said bistros are not allowed to provide entertainment services such as karaoke and live band performance.

“So if you open your bistro and at the same time, you provide live band performances and karaoke, that will be a breach of the rules.

“But if you only sell food, there is no issue. It is allowed,” he said at the state’s daily Covid-19 press conference today.

The deputy chief minister said another decision made by SDMC today was that Sarawakians arriving in transit at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) or Kota Kinabalu International Airport do not need to apply for a permit from the police.

“However, they need to apply to SDMC online for permit to enter Sarawak and will be quarantined for 14 days (upon arrival),” he said.