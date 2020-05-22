65-year-old man succumbs to Covid-19, 78 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia

KUCHING: Another death from Covid-19 was reported today, three days after the last casualty was recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 115.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest death involved a 65-year-old man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney problems.

“The latest death involving Case 3,616 was admitted to Sungai Buluh Hospital on April 3 and reported to have passed away on May 21 at 2.58pm.

“This brings the total number of deaths to 115 or 1.6 per cent of the total cases,” he said during the daily update on the national Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

He also reported Malaysia as of 12pm today recorded 78 new positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 7,137.

From these cases, 25 were imported cases. He also said that of the 53 local transmission cases, 40 of them were foreigners, including 25 from the new cluster at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot.

He also revealed that there were 12 new cases that were attributed to the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster.

“From the 7,137 total cases, there are 1,163 active cases with infectivity potential.

“Nine patients are still being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with five of them requiring respiratory support,” he added.

On another note, he said the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia today numbered 63 people.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 5,859 or 82.1 per cent of all cases detected.

He also called on Malaysians to observe and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) when celebrating the Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Sunday.

“If possible, don’t accept visitors to your house during Hari Raya. Confine it to your family members.

“The worry is that asymptomatic persons out there who may unknowingly spread the disease to others during this period,” he said, adding new norms such as social distancing, wearing of face masks and sanitising of hands must be practiced.