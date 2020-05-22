APM personnel’s allowance increased

PUTRAJAYA: The allowance of Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) volunteers has been increased by RM2 per hour effective March 1 said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said this would see the allowance of an APM volunteer officer with the rank of Junior Staff and above increased to RM9.80 per hour from the present RM7.80.

“Other volunteer personnel ranging from Privates to Warrant Officers will receive an increase of allowance RM8 per hour from RM6 previously.

“The increase will involve an allocation of RM24 million a year,” he told reporters after visiting a Covid-19 quarantine centre at a hotel here yesterday.

Mohd Redzuan said the increase was the government’s gesture of appreciation of their contributions and services especially in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said more than 4,000 APM volunteer personnel nationwide have been assisting the government in its efforts to combat Covid-19. — Bernama