ASTEEL Group brings Raya joy to needy villagers

KUCHING: ASTEEL Group brought Hari Raya joy to 53 needy families in Kampung Muhibbah, Kuching recently by donating daily essential items to them as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The recipients are families from the lower income group, and the CSR programme is one of the ways for the company and their employees to give back to society.

“This year, in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, the company’s group managing director Victor Hii has selected the needy families in Kampung Muhibbah as the beneficiaries of the CSR programme.

“A representative of the group managing director together with some employees of ASTEEL Group presented these daily essentials which include rice, sugar, flour, biscuits and noodles to these families,” said ASTEEL Group in a press release.

The event to hand over the donated items was held at Sri Satok Community Based Children Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) in the presence of Sri Satok PDK chairperson Datuk Dr Munirah Mohd Hassan and ASTEEL Makmur Sdn Bhd directors and shareholders.

ASTEEL Group hopes that the contribution of these daily essentials will not only bring joy but will help ease the difficulties faced by these needy families as they prepare to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The Movement Control Order (MCO) to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic has also impacted the income of these families from the lower income group as they were not able to go to work. Therefore, as a caring and responsible corporate organisation, ASTEEL Group too is playing their role in the society through their CSR programme for the needy especially during this challenging time caused by Covid-19 pandemic,” added the press release.

ASTEEL Group is a home-grown Sarawak company in the manufacturing of building materials and steel products.