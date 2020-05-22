Covid-19: One positive case detected in S’wak today, ending 8-day zero case streak

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded one new Covid-19 case today in Kuching, ending eight consecutive days of zero new cases in the state.

The new patient brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 545, a statement issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed today.

According to a State Disaster Management Committee’s spokesperson, the new Covid-19 case involved a 29-year-old female patient whose source of infection is still under investigation.

The statement added that there were currently 69 Covid-19 cases in the state, out of which 31 cases are located in Kuching, Sibu (2), Serian (4), Lundu (1), Samarahan (15), Bau (1), Bintulu (6), Miri (2), Betong (5), Mukah (1) and Sarikei (1).

The secretariat also stated that there were currently 53 Covid-19 patients being warded in Sarawak General Hospital, Sibu Hospital (8), Bintulu Hospital (6) and Miri Hospital (2).

For those who were re-admitted into hospitals after being re-tested positive for Covid-19, it said nine patients were re-admitted into Sarawak General Hospital, Sibu Hospital (8) and Bintulu Hospital (2).

Meanwhile four cases were discharged from hospitals today, comprising three cases in Sarawak General Hospital and one in Bintulu Hospital.

“The rate of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from hospitals in the state stand at 84.22 per cent or 459 cases,” the statement read.

The committee also said 203 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases have been reported and a total of 208 cases are still awaiting laboratory results.

“Today, we received a total 5,871 applications for inter-districts travels at 28 police headquarters located throughout the state,” said the secretariat, bringing cumulative applications to 55,494.

From the total applications, a total of 51,128 had been approved while 4,366 had been rejected.

The secretariat also stated a total of 1,931 locations had been inspected for compliance since May 12 and 30,234 notices for those in economic sectors allowed to operate have been received.

“From the total notices for those in economic sectors allowed to operate, 22,134 were made via online and 8,100 were made through email.”

As of today, it said 8,500 students from Peninsula Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan had returned to the state and 3,735 individuals are being quarantined in 53 quarantine centres state-wide.

Four districts, namely Kuching, Tebedu, Sibu and Serian, were classified as yellow zones while the remaining 36 districts have been classified as green zone areas.

As for person-under-surveillance (PUS), the secretariat said 436 individuals were registered and quarantined in hotels today, bringing to the total number to 3,597 people being quarantined at 38 hotels state-wide.

“As of 8am today, a total of 7,782 people classified as PUS has completed their quarantine period.”

It also said sanitising operations were carried out at 22 locations yesterday and a total of 754 locations had been sanitised as of today.