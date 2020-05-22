Covid-19: PM tests negative, now undergoing 14-day home quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has tested negative for Covid-19 but needs to undergo a 14-day home quarantine, after an officer who attended a post-Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister on Wednesday was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement today, said all administration members of the PMO had been ordered to undergo screening and home quarantine for 14 days beginning today.

“The prime minister took the Covid-19 test this morning and was confirmed to be negative. However, according to the Order for Control and Monitoring of Covid-19 Contacts (Section 15(1) Act 342), the prime minister needs to undergo a 14-day quarantine at home beginning this afternoon,” it added.

The statement said all meetings held at the PMO observed strict social distancing and health care regulations at all times. – Bernama