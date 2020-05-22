Covid-19: Singapore reports 614 new cases, tally breaches 30,000-mark

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 614 cases of Covid-19 infection today, with the vast majority involving migrant workers at dormitories.

The new cases bring the republic’s total count to 30,426.

Noon data showed that only four cases are Singaporean citizens or permanent residents, said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement today.

In full data released late Thursday, Singapore classified 1,691 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 27,541 were foreign workers residing in dorms.

As at Thursday, the ministry said a total of 12,117 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

Three clusters which linked to Natureland East Coast; Wing Fong Court; and 112, Neythal Road; were closed yesterday as no more cases have been linked to these places for the past 28 days.

The ministry also identified a new cluster at Orange Valley Nursing of Simei Street. – Bernama