‘Don’t return to Marudi for Aidilfitri or Gawai’

MARUDI: Marudi folk who work elsewhere have been asked not to return here for Hari Raya Aidilfitri or Gawai Dayak.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said this is necessary to keep Marudi a green zone or Covid-19 free.

“This year’s Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak celebration will be very different from the previous ones as this year the two celebrations are during the CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) period. All those who celebrate the two celebrations should respect the situation and have no open house for both celebrations.

“The people who reside in other districts are not allowed to come home for the celebration, but stay at your own present place.

“This is all for the safety of the kampung and longhouse people who permanently reside here,” he said when presenting minor rural project (MRP) funds for the constituency on

Wednesday.

He stressed that standard operating procedures must be adhered to including having no more than 20 close family members on the first day of the two festivals.

During the event, Penguang presented MRP grants totalling RM465,000 to 17 organisations.