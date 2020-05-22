‘Embrace new norms when celebrating Raya, Gawai’ – MMA S’wak chairman

KUCHING: Sarawakians have no other choice but to embrace the new norms when celebrating the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai festivities this year, said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Sarawak branch chairman Dr Morni Abu Samat.

He said Sarawakians must now accept the fact there is no open house, ‘ngabang’ (house to house visiting) and ‘balit kampung’ or ‘pulai menua’ (return to village or longhouse) in line with government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“All of us most comply with the SOPs and regulations with regards to the festivities. While we are allowed to celebrate on the first day, confine the celebrations within your family.

“If possible, do not accept guests. Practise the new norms such as social distancing, no shaking of hands and no touching. What we fear is that someone gets infected with Covid-19 when shaking the hands of a positive case,” he said in his Hari Raya and Gawai message today.

He also advised those who visit and gather with family members to practice good hygiene, wear face masks and always wash or sanitise their hands to prevent the spread of this coronavirus.

“May this Hari Raya and Gawai this year be meaningful occasions for Sarawakians,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had last Friday reminded Sarawakians that they were not allowed to go for ‘ngabang’ or house to house visiting during the coming celebrations.

He also said balik kampung is also not allowed under the SOP during the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Sarawak recorded zero new cases of Covid-19 for the past eight consecutive days as of yesterday.

Within the past week, Bau, Samarahan and Lundu districts have also changed status from yellow to green zones after not recording new cases within the past 14 days.