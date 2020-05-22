Enforcers monitor festive price control

SARIKEI: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has listed nine items under festive price control for Hari Raya Aidilfitri from May 20-June 3 and 10 items in conjunction with Gawai celebration from May 28 -June 3.

The controlled ceiling price for Hari Raya includes live chicken at RM6.90 and RM7.80 per kilogramme for wholesale and retail; standard chicken (RM8.00/RM 9.00 per kg); super chicken (RM9.00/RM9.50 per kg); imported beef (RM25/RM27 per kg); grade A eggs (37 sen/39 sen each); grade B egg (36 sen/ 38 sen each) grade C egg (35 sen/ 37 sen each); grated coconut (RM5.00 per kg) and whole coconut (RM1.30 each).

Of the 10 items listed for Gawai celebration, the ceiling price for live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, grade A, B and C eggs are the same as for Hari Raya.

The other four items are spent chicken (RM7.10/RM7.90 per kg); chicken wings (RM11.50/RM13.00 per kg); pork belly (RM17.50/RM19.50 per kg); pork- lean and fat (RM16.50/RM18.50 per kg).

KPDNHEP Sarikei branch enforcement chief, Mohamad Zawawi advised local traders to comply with the regulations including displaying pink price tags while monitoring prices with his officers yesterday, warning that stern action would be taken against offenders under Price Control and Anti- Profiteering Act 2011.

The Act provides for a fine of up to RM100,000 or up to three years imprisonment or both if an individual is convicted for selling above the controlled price while a company is liable to a fine of up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.