Four retailers in Miri issued compounds for hiking prices

MIRI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) issued compounds to four retailers here for raising prices during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Miri chief Joe Azmi Jamil revealed this when announcing the nine price controlled items for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and 10 price controlled items for Gawai Dayak.

“Raya is expected to be celebrated on May 24, 2020 throughout the country and the date for controlled items is from May 20 to June 3, while the Gawai Dayak controlled items date is from May 28 to June 3,” he told reporters after inspecting the wet market at Emart Tudan yesterday.

For Aidilfitri, the controlled price items are chicken (live, standard, super), imported beef, chicken eggs (grades A, B, C), coconuts, and grated coconut.

For Gawai Dayak, the controlled price items are chicken (live, standard, super, spent), chicken wings, chicken eggs (grades A, B, C), pork, and lard.

Joe Azmi explained as all the items are in high demand for the festivals, controls are necessary to stabilise their prices and supply.

“There is no guarantee that price increases will not occur in the market even if the supply of current necessities is sufficient,” he said.

He added stern action would be taken against errant traders under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.