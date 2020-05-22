(From left) Fadzli, Pak Tam, Syasya and Mak Teh communicating through video call, staying connected despite social distancing.

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) released its first fully animated Webfilm titled ‘Antara Dua Jendela’ recently to coincide with the upcoming Hari Raya to remind everyone they are not alone in facing the current unprecedented situation brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to discover the simple joys in life that are often overlooked.

Staying true to Pertonas’ festive theme this year ‘Our Unique Family’, the Webfilm zooms into relationships that blossom through kindness and support; traits that are especially important now amongst members of various communities, as the world tries to adjust itself to a new way of life.

“The Webfilm opens with a scene at a tranquil village, where two houses named Uda and Dara expressing their love for one another as the story unfolds to feature the houses’ respective owners, Pak Tam and Mak Teh, who are complete opposites in character and are unable to see eye-to-eye on various matters.

Over the years, the tension that simmers between these two long-time neighbours grows more apparent especially during Hari Raya, thus putting a strain on Uda and Dara’s relationship,” said a press release by Petronas.

The story goes on, however, this year with the absence of the ‘balik kampung’ exodus and open house visits in the times of Covid-19, Pak Tam and Mak Teh decided to set aside their differences, as they discover a silver lining in the pandemic and find uplifting ways to celebrate Hari Raya, much to the delight of Uda and Dara.

According to Petronas senior general manager of Group Strategic Communications, Zahariah (Liza) Abdul Rahman, Petronas’ aspiration with ‘Antara Dua Jendela’ is to bring joy to Malaysians amid these challenging times.

“This Webfilm also serves as a reminder for Malaysians that we are not alone during this unprecedented time, and everyone is enduring the same situation. It is important to look at our surroundings and appreciate those who are nearest to us. We hope that this Webfilm will be a source of motivation for us to continue thriving and finding the ray of light in our lives to conquer this new normal,” she said.

Liza added that for nearly 46 years, Malaysians have constantly been Petronas’ source of inspiration, with the people’s uniqueness being continuously celebrated in its festive Webfilms. She further emphasised that what binds us together in solidarity during difficult times are our thoughtful gestures and genuine care for one another.

The fully animated piece has certainly pushed one beyond their comfort zone too.

“We need to adapt quickly and experiment with new storytelling techniques. Because of the close collaboration fostered between our agile team, partners, musicians and illustrators in making this Webfilm, we are able to produce ‘Antara Dua Jendela’ remotely. For us, this new normal isn’t an obstacle, but a catalyst for progress towards our festive Webfilms,” said Liza.

The Webfilm can now be viewed on Petronas’ official YouTube channel and Facebook Page as the 90-second commercial version will be aired on television from May 20 till June 14.