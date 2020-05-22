Ismail Sabri: ‘No staying overnight when visiting houses during Raya’

KUCHING: Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrants are not allowed to stay overnight at the houses they visit, reminded Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) is clear on this. Only celebration on the first day of Raya is allowed with family.

“If people want to stay overnight at a house they visit that means they are staying beyond the first day of Raya. That means they will still ‘beraya’ on the second day. That is against the SOP that we have,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya Friday.

On the process of sending students back from higher education institutions (IPT) to their hometowns, Ismail said it would be temporarily halted for the Raya holidays.

“The process of sending them back home is scheduled to resume on May 28. A total of 1,722 students will be sent back.

“This process will involve three flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu and three flights from Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Ismail also informed that on Thursday, 64 individuals were arrested for violating the SOP of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) nationwide.

“Yesterday, police arrested 64 individuals for violating the SOP in which 40 of them have been remanded.

“A total of 24 individuals were issued with police compounds,” he said.