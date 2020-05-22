It’s time for frontliners to have a break, onus now on public to curb Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: The time has come for every Malaysian to hold the responsibility to curb the Covid-19 infection in the country and give a chance for the frontliners to have a little, but most deserved, break.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said if the people were to play their part in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH), by frequently wash their hands, wearing a face mask, checking their body temperature and observing social distancing at all times, the burden shouldered by the frontliners might be reduced.

“For months, they have stepped forward and worked tirelessly as the frontliners. Well, slowly but surely, after this, every member of the public may have to take the responsibility to ensure that the virus will not continue to spread.

“For example, if all the precincts in Putrajaya are (categorised as) green zones, then the onus is on the people there to keep it that way. That is not the responsibility of the MOH or the frontliners. It is up to the residents in each precinct to take care and protect themselves so that the Covid-19 infection will not recur in their respective areas.”

He said this during a 30-minute video conference with representatives of the country’s frontliners who have been battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The video conference was participated by representatives from the Health Ministry, Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

Elaborating, Muhyiddin said, from now on, local community leaders would also have to play their role to ensure that every member of their communities is ready to take steps to look after their communities before the government finally decides to end the Movement Control Order.

“The people must step forward and play their roles too…this is the approach we are taking from now on so that our frontliners can relax a little after working non-stop so tirelessly to the extent of having no time to return home to cook ketupat (and prepare for Aidilfitri), let alone to help their wives because they have so many things to do.

“With the approach, which we will take in phases, I anticipate that, very soon, our the frontliners will not have to carry 100 per cent of the burdens and responsibilities on their shoulders,” he said.

During the video conference, Muhyiddin also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the contributions and roles played by all the frontliners in fighting the pandemic and wished them Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Maaf Zahir dan Batin. – Bernama