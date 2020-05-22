Serba Dinamik boosted by Malaysia, Qatar and UAE jobs

KUCHING: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik) continues to see contributions from Malaysia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) according to figures from its first quarter of financial year 2020 (1QFY20).

The oil and gas (O&G) engineering services provider saw its 1Q20 revenue growing by 30 per cent year on year (y-o-y), driving its profit higher to RM134 million.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) saw that the revenue contribution from Qatar and the UAE expanded from 45 per cent in 1Q19 to 50 per cent, benefiting from a higher number of servicing contracts.

“Malaysia continued to make up one third of total revenue, and saw 25 per cent growth on the back of higher operation and maintenance (O&M) as well as engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) activities.

“We gather that maintenance activities have not seen any sign of a slowdown despite the recent crash in global oil prices.”

Also, the recently secured RM7.7 billion Abu Dhabi project has boosted Serba Dinamik’s order book to RM17 billion, and changed the order book mix with heavier weightage towards EPCC instead of O&M previously.

Aside from this, AffinHwang Capital saw that the Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan projects are Serba Dinamik’s next two biggest EPCC contracts.

“Both projects have recognised less than 10 per cent progress, are currently in the design stage and are expected to drive the bulk of its EPCC earnings until 2021,” it added.

“The chlor-alkali plant in Tanzania, targeted to be completed in 2Q20, is expected to see some delay due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but remains on track to be completed by end-2020. Most equipments have arrived on site, pending installation work.

“Likewise, the completion of the Bintulu Integrated Energy Hub facility in Sarawak, targeted for completion in 1Q20, has been postponed to 2Q20 due to the restricted workforce movement during the movement control order (MCO).”

Group managing director/group chief executive director of Serba Dinamik, Datuk Mohd Karim Abdullah in a statement on Wednesday said that the group continues to expand digitally more than ever.

“In early May, Serba Dinamik has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) to foster collaborations in digital start-up ecosystem in Malaysia in order to provide guidance and mentoring to budding entrepreneurs for innovative transformation.

“This is the latest digital initiative adding to those which we have started last year, such as our Innovation Hub, Virtual Reality Park and Serba Dinamik Global Skills Centre’s initiatives in revolutionizing training and education to fit the Industry4.0 trends.”

Amidst the Covid-19 crisis and the MCO, the team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) saw that Serba Dinamik had lowered its expected FY20 earnings growth to 10 to 15 per cent as some of its projects are facing logistical disruptions.

“Despite the difficulties, the firm is still displaying strong signs of sustained growth with its superior project execution differentiating it from its competition, such as implementing artificial intelligence predictive maintenance and high-end repair capabilities,” it said in aseparate note.

“Additionally, its current order-book of RM17 billion had already surpassed previous year-end target of RM15 billion. With only 45 per cent of its order-book derived from oil and gas-related works, coupled with its niche value chain of onshore maintenance, the company is not overly exposed to the low oil price as compared to other sector peers.

“The company is also gradually working to reduce its earnings dependency on oil and gas-related jobs to 30 per cent in the longer-term.”