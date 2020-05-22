Sibu mosques pledge to strictly adhere to SOP

SIBU: Mosque management committees here have pledged to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for Friday prayers today.

The Sarawak Islamic Religious Department and Sarawak Islamic Council had set out the SOP in a letter, said a Sibu An-Nur Mosque Management Committee spokesman, who did not wish to be named.

He said not more than 12 persons would be allowed to join the prayers today (May 22).

“Not more than 12 persons are mainly made up of the mosque or surau management committee members,” he said.

“Everyone is required to put on masks and use the hand sanitiser provided.”

He said the Ministry of Health would monitor the congregation.

“The guidelines include calling upon those who exhibit (Covid-19) symptoms to contact the Health office immediately, and upholding stringent hygiene practices,” he said.

“Even those who do not have the symptoms, they should strictly observe and practice social distancing of at least one metre apart from one another.”

Masjid Darul Istiqamah Sukun chairman Mohamed Ali Raya agreed that the mosque would strictly adhere to the SOP provided such as social distancing.

“Each one of us is required to bring our own personal prayer mat,” he said.

He said temperature checks will also be conducted at the entrance.

“Apart from that, the names of those joining the Friday prayers will also be recorded in a special book provided by the mosque. The practice of shaking hands is also not allowed,” he pointed out.