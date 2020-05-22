Sibu Resident: Heed home quarantine order or face the law

SIBU: Those undergoing quarantine at home have been told to comply with the home quarantine order or risk facing the music, says Sibu Resident Charles Siaw.

Siaw pointed out that noncompliance was an offence and that members of the public can contact the Sibu Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) Covid-19 Complaint Hotline if they spotted such persons in public places.

He gave this reminder when asked for advice should members of the public spot such persons wearing QR-code wristbands lingering in public places.

Asked if there have been complaints received by the hotline following a post on social media showing a lady wearing a QR-code wristband spotted in public here, he said so far no such complaints have been received.

The WhatsApp only hotline, reachable at +6013-9994158 was set up for public to report non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) to the authorities during the CMCO period.

Recently, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian mentioned that the flouting of home quarantine was now an offence punishable under the Sarawak Health Protection Ordinance, after the Protection of Public Health (Measures On The Carrying Out Of Activities In Infected Local Areas) (No. 2) Order 2020 was gazetted.

Dr Sim had said the Order, which came into force from May 14 to June 9, was to ensure compliance with the quarantine measures enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Sim, who holds a watching brief portfolio on health, had said the Order needed to be gazetted to give it a legal standing so that those in violation of the law can be prosecuted.

Any violation of the home quarantine order would be punishable with a fine of up to RM3,000.