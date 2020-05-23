3 major projects in Limbang delayed due to Covid-19

MIRI: The delay in completion of three major projects in Limbang is caused by the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said other factors causing the delay were soil structures, inclement weather and lack of building materials.

“Considering all these factors and after discussions with the contractors involved we have agreed to give the new date for completion of these projects as the people’s health and safety are of prime importance to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“For example, the first phase of Limbang Waterfront project is six months behind schedule. It is supposed to be completed in July but it is now expected in December,” he said after visiting phases 1 and 2 of the project site on Thursday.

As for the second phase, he said there was a slight delay of about 1.6 per cent, but he is confident it could be completed in July next year.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said another delayed project is the overhead bridge connecting Pulnama Hotel, Tamu and Limbang Malay Association building. The overhead bridge is supposed to be ready by July. Now it is expected in September.

“Generally, we are happy with the projects despite the delay in the implementation.

“Nevertheless, the contractors concerned have been urged to expedite the completion of these projects to help boost the local economy,” he said.

Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, deputy Resident Sebi Abang, Assistant District Officer Hamidah Halpi, walikota of Limbang District Council Sufian Mohat and secretary Petrick Linggie Taboh were among those present during the visit.