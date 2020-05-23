Abang Johari reminds public to adhere to SOP during festive season in Hari Raya message

KUCHING: Muslims and the public at large in Sarawak celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri are reminded to always strictly adhere to the standard operation procedures (SOP) enforced during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said although there were some relaxations given, the people must not be negligent of the SOP and the protocols that have been set up, especially during the festive season, to prevent the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak.

He acknowledged that the atmosphere during this year’s Hari Raya celebrations was very different from the normal celebrations that Muslims used to have.

“We are not allowed to go to the mosque to observe and pray for the Sunat Aidilfitri; we are advised not to visit relatives and nearest family members in large numbers; even then, it is only on the first day.

“Also we cannot hold an open house, not allowed to shake hands and are required to maintain social distancing,” he said in his Hari Raya message.

Abang Johari, however, said Muslims in Sarawak should treat this present situation as a test to them and as a shared responsibility to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic is put to end as soon as possible.

“Compliance with SOP teaches everyone to be patient as they have to line up in a long queue, distance themselves from others around them, taking turns to check their body temperature, apply hand sanitiser and so on,” he said in the statement.

The chief minister also called on all Sarawakians, people of all races, ethnic groups, religions and political backgrounds to work together to maintain the unity and harmony of the people in the state and the country at large.

He noted that there was nothing more beautiful than to see the happiness, harmony and prosperity of the State of Sarawak are enjoyed by all Sarawakians and all Malaysians in general.

“Let us celebrate this glorious day with a spirit of goodwill and brotherhood between people regardless of religion and race.

“We all must continue respect each other’s religions and cultural to maintain the strong unity among us,” he said.

Abang Johari said he also could not hold an open house to receive the public but assured that the people will always be in his and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang’s hearts, and wished everyone a Happy Hari Raya Aidilfitri.