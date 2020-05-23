Abide by CMCO when celebrating Raya, says Baru

KUCHING: Selangau MP Baru Bian is reminding fellow Malaysians celebrating Hari Raya tomorrow to abide by the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for the safety of their families and community.

He said in the government’s effort in curbing the spread of Covid-19, Malaysians must get used to the new normal set by the government in the CMCO standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“This year, Ramadan has coincided with the world battling the Covid-19 disease. The usual Ramadan activities such as prayer gatherings in mosques and group breaking of the fast are not allowed as a safety precaution.

“Somehow the discipline of fasting has helped many to comply with all the directives and restrictions ordered by the Government and there have been relatively few violations reported.

“It is heartening to note that many Malaysians have been generous in giving to the needy during the last two to three months. This year, with many people being unable to work or having to take pay cuts or even losing their jobs, there are even more in need of help, and the more fortunate ones have stepped up to the plate to share with them.

“In these times, many have shown that their kindness is not conditioned upon race or religion, and this gives us hope that Malaysians can rise above the bigotry and hate that is regularly fanned as a political tool,” he said.

Baru said celebrating this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri would be very different and challenging especially for those who would not be able to return to their ‘kampungs’ or hometowns to visit loved ones and friends for the celebration.

In a way, he added, it would go against all that has been taught to them about fulfilling their filial duties as good children and grandchildren.

“This family reunion is, for many, the highlight of the year and will be greatly missed this time. We need to remind ourselves that this sacrifice the government is calling for us to make is for the greater good and safety of our families and communities,” said Baru.

“Malaysians are known to be resilient and good-natured; I am confident that our Muslim brothers and sisters will be able to make the best of the situations they are in, and enjoy small but meaningful celebrations within their homes.

“Furthermore, the kindness of people in caring and sharing should continue beyond the Raya period and Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) as many will be faced with supporting their families on reduced or even no income.

“Let us all continue to be on the lookout for those facing difficulties and be sensitive to their needs,” he said.

Baru also said that he will be missing his customary Hari Raya open house visiting to his Muslim friends this year as well to observe the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) regulations.

“This year, I will miss the customary visits to my Muslim friends’ homes and the enjoyment of friendships over delicious curries and kuih-kuih. My family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri’ to all Muslims, especially the Muslim community in Sarawak. ‘Maaf Zahir Dan Batin’,” he said.