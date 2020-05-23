Committees of eight PKR divisions asked to resign en masse

KUCHING: The committees of eight Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) divisions in Sarawak have been asked to resign en masse.

In making the call, newly-appointed PKR Sibu coordinator Robert Lim claimed the committees have long been disloyal to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He named the eight divisions as Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Petra Jaya, Kanowit, Lanang, Lubok Antu, and Bintulu.

“Instead they had been working with Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to stop Anwar from becoming the prime minister,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lim, who was once division chairman, alleged the group has been plotting for the last 12 years and should now leave the party along with Azmin.

“In fact we don’t like to ask them to resign but were forced to. There is nothing wrong with our actions because they have betrayed the party.

“They should call themselves traitors instead of the opposite,” he claimed.

On the group’s reasoning that the party had deviated from its original purpose of fighting for justice and equality for all and is now only interested in propelling Anwar to the office of prime minister, Lim claimed it was only an excuse.

He said their names had been removed from the state committee so naturally they had to resign.

On the state PKR’s actions to remove the group, he claimed the move had the support of party members as well as the public.

“I hope those from this group who won in the last general election under the party ticket would also resign as members of parliament,” he said.

PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng had on May 19 said more coordinators would be appointed for other branches to help rebuild the party.

According to Sng, over 100 members have resigned or were suspended from the party in the past two months.

Restructuring of the divisions is expected to be completed by next month.