Covid-19: No new cases in Sarawak today, Tebedu now green zone

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 cases today, maintaining the total number of positive cases at 545 to date.

According to a report from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat today, out of the total 545 positive cases, 19 cases are ‘re-tested positive’ cases.

Nine are currently receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), eight at Sibu Hospital and two at Bintulu Hospital.

At the same time, five cases have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, all from SGH, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 464 or 85.14 per cent to date.

Active cases still being treated in hospitals today total 64. None are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Tebedu District has also been declared a green zone today, making it the 37th green district in Sarawak.

Only three districts are in the yellow – Kuching, Sibu and Serian. There are no red zones in Sarawak thus far.

The Covid-19 death toll for the state remains at 17, or 3.12 per cent of the total positive cases.

Meanwhile, 19 new persons-under-=investigation (PUI) cases were reported today, bringing the total number of PUI to date to 6,573.

The SDMC secretariat also reported 395 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, totaling 2,665 cases so far who are being quarantined at 38 hotels throughout the state.

Of the PUS cases, 654 are located in Kuching, 1,069 in Miri, 217 in Bintulu, 172 in Limbang and 553 in Sibu.