Don’t appoint family members as office bearers, JKKK heads told

TATAU: Village security and development committee (JKKK) chairmen are prohibited from appointing their own family members as office bearers.

Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai said this is to avoid any abuse of the committee’s funds and shared assets.

“For example, if a tuai rumah became the chairman of JKKK, he shall not appoint his own children, in-laws, or any of his family members to hold the post of the deputy, treasurer, and so forth. Instead, he should appoint individuals apart from family members from that longhouse to hold the posts,” he said when distributing minor rural project (MRP) funds to organisations in Kakus constituency on Thursday.

A total of 45 JKKK and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Kakus constituency received MRP grants totalling RM618,775.

The Kakus assemblyman said recipients should use the funds wisely for activities that can benefit their communities.

“Those in the JKKK, I hope that the financial aid can be used to repair the longhouses or to buy new construction items so that the people can live in a more conducive and comfortable longhouse,” he said.

He also hoped that the distributed MRP funds could be used to buy products or plants such as oil palm seeds or fruit plants that can improve the livelihoods of the people.