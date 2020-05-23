Five injured after lorries crash into each other at Jalan Roban

KUCHING: An accident involving two lorries near Bukit Perabun, Jalan Roban at around 9am this morning saw five male victims being rushed to the Saratok hospital for medical treatment.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the first victim was extricated from the damage at 10.14am.

Two of the victims, a 58-year-old suffered a broken left leg while a 31-year-old suffered a broken right leg and sustained injuries to his neck.

Three of the other victims, aged 46 , 32 and 34 were however fortunate to have only sustained light injuries in the crash.

According to Bomba, one of the lorries was transporting raw food items to Saratok from Betong while the other lorry was transporting construction materials from Sibu to Betong.

At the scene were personnel from the Saratok fire station and the police.