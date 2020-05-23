Follow recommended preventive measures when celebrating Raya – Abdul Karim

KUCHING: The local Muslim community is advised to adopt the recommended preventive measures when celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri, says Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In view of Malaysia continuing the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) during the Covid-19 pandemic, Abdul Karim expressed his hopes that those celebrating the festival would adhere to social distancing and maintaining strict hygiene standards.

“We do not want to see any escalation of the virus after the festival,” he said.

Nevertheless, Abdul Karim conveyed his festive wishes to the Muslim community nationwide who would be celebrating the festival with their family members.

“Selamat Hari Raya Maaf Zahir Batin to all Muslim in Malaysia and in particular to those in Sarawak,” said Abdul Karim in his festive message.

It was previously announced that local Muslim community could only celebrate this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri on the first day of the festival and gatherings exceeding 20 people in a day were not permitted to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission.