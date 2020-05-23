Forest Department seizes 3,712 illegally felled logs

KUCHING: Sarawak Forest Department has seized a total of 3,712 logs or 4,825.6 cubic meters of timber of various sizes and species, worth RM627,328 in royalty and current cess from several operations statewide since April 13.

Also confiscated during the operations against illegal logging activities were two excavators, a lorry and an assortment of equipment. A man suspected of participating in the illegal activity was also apprehended to facilitate investigation, according to a statement from the department yesterday.

Since these operations which began on April 13, the department, through surveillance from the air, on water and on land, found several illegal logging activities and a series of land encroachment activities in Sibu, Samarahan, Tatau, and Bintulu water catchment area and the buffer zone in Lawas.

“There are some people trying to capitalise on the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to commit crime because they thought the Sarawak Forest Department would not be so active during the period. Well, they were wrong.”

The department has adequate number of assets, and modern equipment as well enough manpower to enforce the law and facilitate surveillance work, even during the MCO period.

The department also encouraged members of the public to continue providing leads and tip-off to its officers as combating illegal logging is a shared responsibility.