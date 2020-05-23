Ismail Sabri: Process to send back campus-bound students to hometowns brought forward to May 26

KUCHING: The process of sending campus-bound students back to their hometowns will be expedited to resume on May 26 instead of May 28, informed Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this decision was made following appeals from the students who wished to go home for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays as well as from their concerned parents.

“We are concerned too, so we have decided to expedite the process of sending them home, even though earlier on we said it would be resumed on May 28,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya Saturday.

Ismail added that the students that were scheduled to be flown home had undergone health screenings and swab tests at their respective universities.

“On May 26, which is the third day of Raya, there will be four flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu involving a total of 1,148 students, while there will be two flights from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur for a total of 332 students,” he said.

In his Friday press conference, Ismail had informed that the process of sending students back from higher education institutions (IPT) to their hometowns was temporarily halted for the Raya holidays and would resume on May 28.