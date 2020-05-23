Muhyiddin pays tribute to Covid-19 frontliners

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has once again recorded his appreciation to all frontliners for their tireless efforts to break the country’s Covid-19 infection chain.

Speaking via a 30-minute video conference with representatives of the country’s frontliners battling the pandemic, Muhyiddin said not only were their efforts being hailed throughout the country, but they have also now gained international recognition.

“The efforts taken have shown impact. This is something that we all should be proud of… that Malaysia stands on top of the world where Covid-19 management is concerned.

“To me, this is a recognition and credit to everyone involved and who have worked tirelessly all this while,” he said.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia’s healthcare management system has been saluted as one of the best in the world.

“This credit is one that I am most proud of and I would like to think that this is an example of our capabilities, and that is why the Covid-19 graph is flattening, although not fully,” he said.

These efforts, the prime minister added, must continue.

“The people must come forward and play their role as well…so, I would like to say thank you for this opportunity given to talk freely,” Muhyiddin said while reiterating his appreciation to all parties for placing Malaysia in a much better situation now compared to before.

The video conference was participated by representatives from the Health Ministry, Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela). — Bernama