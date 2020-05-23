New attraction to beautify Kuching waterfront

KUCHING: The waterfront along the Sarawak River between Kampung Boyan and Fort Margherita here is undergoing beautification works and is set to become one of the city’s attractions.

This is according to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the RM24-million project includes water cascade, walkways from Kampung Boyan to the Darul Hana Bridge, and a traditional English teahouse to be built under Fort Margherita.

The project, which began in 2017, is expected to finish at the end of this year. However, the Minister said that it has experienced delays due to geographical and weather factors as well as the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The site is located at a hilly riverbank. If the area is flat it would be easy (for contractors) to do their job, but at this condition it is hard for them to conduct their works,” he said when met during a site visit here yesterday.

On the teahouse, Abdul Karim said it will cater for 200 visitors to enjoy the waterfront scenery.

He added that the construction of the traditional English teahouse was the inspiration of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present at the site visit were Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) mayor Datu Junaidi Reduan and the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee.