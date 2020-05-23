Note on Flying Doctor Service from May 27 to 29

KUCHING: The schedule of visit by Flying Doctor Service of Sarawak Health Department for Kuching, Bintulu and Kapit for May is out.

In Kuching, the doctors will fly to Sapit in the morning and Rejoi Nyegol in the afternoon of May 27. The next day they will be in Kiding. They will be in Muk Ayun in the morning of May 29, and at Bojong Sting in the afternoon.

In Bintulu, they will be at Rh Drick, Jelalong in Tubau in the morning of May 27 and at Rh Bakat in Ulu Kakus in the afternoon.

The next morning (May 28) they will still be at Rh Bakat, Ulu Kakus, and at Long Biyak, Ulu Kakus in the afternoon.

On May 29, the doctors will be at Rh Unang, Sigu in the morning before making their way to Rh Imban, Sigu in the afternoon.

In Kapit, the flying doctor service will visit Long Kajang in the morning, and Long Abit in the afternoon of May 27.

On May 28, people in Punan Busang can expect the service in the morning and Lusong Laku in the afternoon while Long Tanyit can expect the service in the morning on May 29.

For more information, members of the public can contact senior medical assistant Sem Baling at 082-473268 or 016-572 5040.