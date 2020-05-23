Public urged to continue observing precautionary measures – Voon

KUCHING: The report of a new Covid-19 case on Friday should be viewed with alarm and precautionary measures must continue to be observed by all quarters of community, says political activist Voon Shiak Ni.

Voon said that according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, 88 per cent of all Covid-19 patients were asymptomatic or only displayed mild symptoms of the virus.

“The challenge that everyone will face now is the exposure to the invisible risks of asymptomatic patients in public places. For example, like when we are in the markets, shopping malls, using public transport or in crowded places,” said the former national PKR Women vice-chief in a statement today.

She added that the development of a vaccine to cure the disease still had a long way to go, and overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic was an “extremely uphill task” which required the full cooperation from the public.

“People must be ready and willing to give their best cooperation during the Conditional Movement Control Order. For example, giving your names and contact details when visiting business premises or offices and not feeling that it is a burden to do so,” Voon stated.

She also wished to urge the public to share the responsibility of preventing a second wave of Covid-19 outbreak in the state as well as to be proud of all the efforts that had been made to protect each other and avert an emergence of new Covid-19 clusters.

“The onus is on the public to sustain the one-digit infection record in Sarawak and we are hopeful that Sarawak will be a green zone state soon,” Voon said.