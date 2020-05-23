Report persons wearing QR-code wristbands in public

SIBU: Members of the public can contact the Sibu Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) Covid-19 Complaint Hotline if they spot persons wearing QR-code wristbands in public places.

This was pointed out by Sibu Resident Charles Siaw yesterday.

“All (those placed under home quarantine) are required to comply with the home quarantine order.

“This has been gazetted and non-compliance is an offence,” he said.

Siaw, who heads Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee, gave this reminder when asked for advice to members of the public.

Asked if there had been complaints received by the hotline, following the post in the social media on a lady wearing a QR-code wristband spotted in a public place here, he replied in the negative.

“No such complaints received,” Siaw said.

For the record, the hotline – 013-9994158 (WhatsApp only), was set up for public to report on non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) to the authorities during the CMCO period.

The public had been urged to be the eyes of the authorities to make sure that SOP including social distancing are adhered to and public places not be too crowded.

Recently, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian mentioned that the flouting of home quarantine is now an offence punishable under the Sarawak Health Protection Ordinance, after the Protection of Public Health (Measures On The Carrying Out Of Activities In Infected Local Areas) (No. 2) Order 2020 was gazetted.

He had said the Order, in force from May 14 to June 9, was to ensure compliance with quarantine measures enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Sim, who holds a watching brief portfolio on health, had said the Order needed to be gazetted to give it a legal standing so that those in violation of the law can be prosecuted.

He had pointed out that feedback had been received regarding returning Sarawakians who did not comply with measures requiring self-quarantine for 14 days.

He said some are required to wear a QR-code wristband during their quarantine period.

“A number of people commented that those wearing this wristband had been spotted outside going here and there. This defeats the purpose of the self-quarantine at home.

“By this gazette, it will make it an offence if you wear this wristband but do not stay at home,” he said then.

Any violation of the home quarantine order would be punishable with a fine of up to RM3,000.