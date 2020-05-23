Traffic in Sarawak all clear on Raya eve

KUCHING: The traffic situation is still smooth in all the districts throughout Sarawak today despite it being the eve of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He advised the public to avoid going back to their hometowns or villages in the coming days to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Those who defy the instructions (travelling without an inter-district permit) will be stopped and compounded on the spot,” said Aidi.

The offender, he added, will also be asked to turn back and return to their own homes.

Meanwhile, the police today has received a total of 4,402 applications for the inter-district travel permit in all 28 district police headquarters.

As of today, the total applications number 59,896, with 55,145 permits being approved.

The remaining 4,751 applications were rejected due to various reasons.